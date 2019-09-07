Lata Mangeshkar to be honoured with 'Daughter Of The Nation' title on 90th birthday

Lata Mangeshkar to be honoured on her birthday

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be honoured with the title of ‘Daughter Of The Nation' on her 90th birthday. The 'Nightingale of India' will turn 90 on September 28 and Narendra Modi-led Government has planned to bestow her with the special honour.

Mangeshkar will be conferread the title as a tribute to her contribution to Indian music industry. Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has also written a special song for the occasion.

"Modiji is a very big fan of Lataji's voice. She represents the collective voice of the Indian nation. Honouring her is to honour the daughter of the nation and that's what we will officially designate her on her 90th birthday," an informed source from the government told India Today.

Lata Mangeshkar has crooned over 27,000 songs in 36 regional and foreign languages in her career spanning seven decades. The veteran singer has also been honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.