Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lara Dutta shares a throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, after being crowned Miss India 2000

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta came to instant fame after being crowned Miss India 2000. Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World, Lara Dutta won Miss Asia Pacific and Dia Mirza was crowned as Miss Universe. Lara Dutta took to her Instagram account to share a picture with all three in a single frame. She wrote,"A HUGE shoutout to @oncueindia for completing 25 years of managing the Miss India Contest!! #silver jubilee. You guys are THE ABSOLUTE BEST and none of our journeys would have been possible or successful without that perfect first step with you’ll !!! Wishing you many many more milestones and success!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rehman, Mohammed Azharuddin announced the winners in 2000. All the three winners then marked their career in Bollywood and rejoiced the instant fame. Priyanka Chopra touched the zenith's height when it comes to attaining name and fame. The actress even got married to American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas last year in 2018.

Dia Mirza gathered much fame through her movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM). However, she didn't have a very successful career in Bollywood. The actress is now seen in a web series called Kaafir alongside Mohit Raina. She got married to Sahil Sangha.

Lara Dutta too enjoyed her time in Bollywood for some time. However, she is absent from the industry currently. She got married to Mahesh Bhupathi, the famous tennis player.