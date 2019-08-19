Laal Singh Chaddha team works together on film’s music at Aamir Khan’s house, check out picture

Laal Singh Chaddha team works together on film’s music at Aamir Khan’s house

Aamir Khan is all set to bring the official Hindi remake of the cult classic 'Forest Gump' on the big screens titled as Laal Singh Chaddha. There is no denying that fans have been eagerly waiting for the film as it will be Aamir Khan’s next after his Thugs Of Hindostan. Aamir’s last movies failed to meet the expectations of his fans and now viewers have high expectations from his Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is also making sure that everything about the film is top-notch. From losing weight for his character to the music, Aamir Khan is taking care of everything. Recently, music composer Pritam took to his social media to share a picture of the team of the film working together on the music.

Aamir Khan who is going through the physical change for the film is also known as to ace all the departments of creativity and the superstar is personally looking into the music of the film alongside Pritam who is the music director of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the picture, Laal Singh Chaddha team can be seen having a calm, heartfelt evening and composing music amidst the light ambiance of the room. Pritam shared the image saying, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring.”

Along with Aamir Khan and music composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and the director Advait Chandan were also present during the process. Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news recently, for all the right reasons. The film which is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama 'Forest Gump’, an iconic Hollywood classic, is going to see the superstar donning a very different role, yet again and continue his legacy of unparalleled acting prowess.

A source close to the Hindustan Times earlier informed that the actor is leaving no stone unturned to give his best shot for the film and his character. The report stated, “The actor follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects for the project.”

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Forest Grump from which Laal Singh Chaddha is being made:

