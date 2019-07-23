Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in Indu Ki Jawani journey

Actress Kiara Advani has welcomed "Student Of The Year 2" famed actor Aditya Seal in her upcoming film Indu Ki Jawani, saying she is excited to have him on the crazy journey.

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 16:40 IST
Actress Kiara Advani has welcomed Student Of The Year 2 famed actor Aditya Seal in her upcoming film Indu Ki Jawani, saying she is excited to have him on the crazy journey.

"Welcome on board Aditya Seal. Indoo Ki Jawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey!" Kiara tweeted. 

 
Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indo Ki Jawani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Filming will begin in September this year.
 
After featuring in the blockbuster "Kabir Singh" earlier this year, Kiara is gearing up for several upcoming films such as "Good News", "Guilty", "Shershaah" and the "Kanchana" remake.
 
 

 

