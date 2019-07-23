Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in Indu Ki Jawani journey

\rActress Kiara Advani has welcomed Student Of The Year 2 famed actor Aditya Seal in her upcoming film Indu Ki Jawani, saying she is excited to have him on the crazy journey.\r\r"Welcome on board Aditya Seal. Indoo Ki Jawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey!" Kiara tweeted. \r\r\r\r\r \r\rAfter featuring in the blockbuster "Kabir Singh" earlier this year, Kiara is gearing up for several upcoming films such as "Good News", "Guilty", "Shershaah" and the "Kanchana" remake. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.\r\r \r\rALSO READ: Kiara Advani looks splendid in ethnic avatar outside Manish Malhotra’s house (PICS)\r\r \r\r \r