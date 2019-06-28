Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker wish Aanand L Rai on his birthday

Aanand L Rai's birthday

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai turned a year older today and some of his films' leading actresses Katrina Kaif, Sonam K. Ahuja and Swara Bhasker wished their favourite director on his birthday. Aanand L Rai has not only given critically acclaimed films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu but also produced small-budget movies such as Tumbbad and Mukkabaaz. His last directorial venture was Zero, which tanked at the box office.

Sonam, who was loved in Rai's Raanjhanaa said in a statement: "I'll always be grateful to Aanand Sir for giving me 'Raanjhanaa', a movie which will always be very close to my heart. Aanand sir's stories are as beautiful as his heart. To many more stories and wonderful times ahead."

Katrina, whose performance in Rai's directorial Zero was hugely appreciated said it was a great journey working with him. "His encouragement has helped me evolve as an actor. Hope I get to be a part of his film world again really soon," she added.

Swara, who has worked with Rai in Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhaana, said: "Aanand L. Rai Sir is one of the most organic directors in Bollywood. He has a gift to make the mundane moment, unique and the ability to find emotion in the most casual of scenarios. He is a dream director for any actor. I am so grateful that I got to work on so many amazing roles with him that changed my life. And for that, I am forever indebted to him. Love you Aanand Sir and here's wishing you the happiest of birthdays''.

Tumbbad's co-producer and actor Sohum Shah along with Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon celebrated Rai's birthday with a beautiful cake. The director took to Twitter to thank the duo. ''Thank you for such beautiful cake @s0humshah and @KanikaDhillon ! Stay blessed stay happy. Lots of love to both of you,'' he wrote.