Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez in the race to play PT Usha

Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif approached for biopic on PT Usha

Katrina Kaif was initially approached to play the lead role in a biopic based on the life of award-winning athlete PT Usha. But now we hear the makers also have approached Jacqueline Fernandez for the part. Katrina, who is high on Bharat's success, has already signed up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which has Akshay Kumar in lead. The 35-year-old actress said that the makers are still discussing it and there is nothing concrete as related to the PT Usha biopic.

According to Pinkvilla, "Jacqueline Fernandez too has been offered the part. Jacqueline, who was taking a small acting course, is back to the city and recently met the biopic's director to discuss the film. She had been approached for the project a few months ago."

Jacqueline who was on a break is also interested in hard-hitting subjects. Biopics have become everyone's favorite after the previous biopics on sportsmen have been successful and also made a good business. Jacqueline also wants to experiment with her characters now, she is not only being approached for PT Usha's biopic but she has also been approached for the remake of Arth. She will play Smita Patil's role from the original film.

Jacqueline is currently shooting for a debut digital web show. She is shooting nights for the series, the schedule will wrap up in another two weeks.