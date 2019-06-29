Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan look lost in each other eyes in BTS videos & pics from Switzerland

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

One of the popular shows of Indian television Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has excited the audience with its latest track. The entry of Karan Singh Grover as Rishab Bajaj will introduce new twist and turns in the show. With a change in storyline and an additional character, Kasautii fans will surely have a treat. There will soon be a courtroom drama as Anurag will be sent behind the bars for allegedly murdering Ronit.

We all know that Prerna will move to Switzerland for honeymoon after marrying Mr. Bajaj to save Anurag and his Basu Publication. However, Anurag too follows them. Pictures and videos from Switzerland are going viral on social media. In one of the photos, Prerna can be seen in sea green ruffled saree with scenic waterfall in the background. In another photo, we see Anurag and Prerna arguing. Tension on Anurag's face is easily visible.

Check out photos and videos below.