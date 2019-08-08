Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aayan goes shirtless and leaves fans jaw-dropped, Sara Ali Khan reacts

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who swayed away many hearts with his mind-blowing comic sense in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, etc has just finished off with the shooting of Imtiaz Ali project with Sara Ali Khan. The actor is an active social media celebrity and keeps on treating his fans with pictures, videos, and BTS shoots. Yet again, he grabbed the eyeballs when he shared a shirtless picture of himself.

He posted the picture with a super interesting caption as he proudly calls himself, “Vegetarian Ladka” As soon as he uploaded the picture, his fans started liking the same and complimenting him for his perfectly toned physique. Not only this but his rumored girlfriend Sara also liked the picture. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ: Mission Mangal New Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others teach not to give up

After Sara in Koffee With Karan revealed having a crush on Kartik, people have been talking about the two. Even Kartik, on the same show, said, "I am trying to earn more and more money right now. Saif sir said, 'Does he have money?' She is a princess. So, you know to ask her out on a date, I would require a certain bank balance. The moment my bank balance is there, I will ask her out."

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in never seen before avatar on the cover of leading magazine

Soon they began the shoot of the Love Aaj Kal sequel later which various pictures and videos of the adorable duo spread on the internet. Even after wrapping up the shoot, they shared heartwarming post. Kartik’s Instagram caption read, "66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap. A film I never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess Sara Ali Khan. Want to work with again and again and again."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sara wrote, "Thank you Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chais with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans to witness an animated version and gaming app of the show

On the professional front, Kartik will also be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Who also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, he has also been roped in for Dostana 2 which also has Janhvi Kapoor. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.