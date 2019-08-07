Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor on National Handloom Day shares throwback picture from Biwi No.1

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is one of the active celebrities on social media. She has won hearts through various films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1, Raja Hindustani and Andaz Apna Apna, etc. One amongst those was Biwi No. 1 in which she was seen opposite superstar Salman Khan. On the occasion of National Handloom Day, she expressed her love for saris, saying it started after she worked in the film.

"My love for the saree and Indian handloom started with this film... any guesses?," Karisma posted on Instagram along with a still of the 1999 film "Biwi No.1", in which she can be seen wearing a red sari.

As the 45-year-old did not mention the name of the film and asked her followers to guess, fans flooded her comment section with the right answer. Directed by David Dhawan, "Biwi No. 1" also starred Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Sushmita Sen in pivotal roles, and was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1999. Talking about professional front, Karisma will next be seen in Mentalhood.

