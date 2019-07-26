Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar shares a video of jawan singing Kesari's song, salutes #BharatKeVeer

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a video of soldier singing Teri Mitti song from the movie Kesari. Exactly, 20 years ago from today, India had won the War of Kargil against Pakistan. However, we lost the lives of many Indian soldiers to mark this important day in the Nation's history. Today, Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, took to his Instagram account to share a video of soldiers saluting the Nation by singing a patriotic song. Akshay Kumar's last movie, Kesari was based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer"

Check Akshay Kumar's Instagram post

Akshay Kumar often takes patriotism as the theme of his movies. He values his Nation and tries his best to highlight the social issues of the society to make it a better place to live in. His movies like Airlift, Padman, Baby, Kesari and many more contribute to his love for the Nation. He salutes the Indian Army soldiers for their service to the motherland and shares video to inspire his fans and followers.

Akshay Kumar is a true patriot. He is often seen donating to help out the ones who are in need. Recently too, he has donated for the welfare of Assam flood victims and to rescue Kaziranga National Park.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mandal, which is based on the events of a true story. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15, 2019. Besides this, Akshay Kumar will be next seen with Kareena Kapoor in the movie Good News. Not just this, Akshay Kumar will be seen performing stunts in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 2020.

