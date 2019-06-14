Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes shopping with Saif Ali Khan while Taimur finds the best ride, Photos inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are now in London to shop the best and enjoy the rest. See pictures inside

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 16:33 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes shopping with Saif Ali Khan while Taimur finds the best ride, Photos inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the best time of life as she spends quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in London. As Kareena Kapoor is marking her come to the Big screen and also on the small screen, she will get busy eventually. Thus, she is making the most of her time these days. Recently, the pictures of the 'Pataudi Khandaan' in London are going viral. You can spot Kareena Kapoor walking the streets with hubby Saif and son Taimur. Are they on a shopping tour? Well, look at the picture below:

Kareena Kapoor is sporting a casual look while Saif is, as usual, chilling in casuals. Taimur is seen sitting on daddy's piggyback.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor's pictures from her vacation in Tuscany with her family went viral. Her selfies with no makeup on the face looked absolutely stunning.

See pics

Kareena Kapoor will be soon beginning the shoot of Angrezi Medium in London only. Homi Adajania is in London too for all the preps. Kareena Kapoor will be soon joining the crew and begin her work. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time, though her role is small. 

She will also be seen doing her debut on the Indian television as a judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Kareena Kapoor will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News which also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

