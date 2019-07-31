Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor desires to follow Sridevi, wants to play double roles like her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her grace and poise. After taking a long break from the film industry, she has now decided to make her comeback. Not just on the big screens, Kareena Kapoor is now open to the small screen too. She has been judging Dance India Dance, a dance reality show for which she is getting a fat paycheque. Recently, during the show, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wants to play double role on the screen, like that of Sri Devi.

Bebo made a confession that she has watched Chaalbaaz 35 times and she wants to do such roles, quoting what Kareena said in the episode, "dying to do a double role." She said, "I have always wanted to do films like where I could play twins like Seeta Aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz".

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that her sister Karisma Kapoor has got the opportunity to work in movies like Judwaa and Saajan Chale Saural where the double roles created confusion. However, she complained that she has never been offered any such roles. She said, "But I have not been offered a double role ever which is quite strange. I am dying to do one"

Kareena Kapoor's desperation to play a double role or twin role in movies might soon be turning true. Imagine, how glamorous will movie turn out when it will be loaded with double roles of Kareena Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Besides this, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. She will be seen in Kaan Johar's multi-starrer movie Takht too.

