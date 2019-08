Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's cutest picture go viral on the web- See inside

Kareena Kapoor never fails to stay in the limelight. She recently shared a picture with son Taimur Ali Khan and it's winning our hearts. Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, Kareena Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and many more were seen in London, enjoying her shoots and family time. A lot many pictures went viral on the web as the Kapoor family and Khan's spent quality time together.

A few days ago, one of the pictures of Taimur Ali Khan went viral on the web as he was seen teasing the paps. He posed with her tongue out and wearing a hood, giving major swag goals to people.

In fact, Taimur’ s pictures are often a regular treat to the web. Fans go frenzy seeing Taimur Ali's cute and adorable pictures on the internet. In an interview, Kareena Kapoor said that her biggest competitor is her son Taimur, who has been so much in the news.

Not just this, Taimur Ali Khan knows how to handle the paps. He is often seen waving at them and posing for the camera.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy judging the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. She is seen on the television after so long. She will be next seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer movie Takht.

