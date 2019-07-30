Image Source : TWITTER Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag in Melbourne, here's what filmmaker has to say

Filmmaker Karan Johar will hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM 2019), which is all set to start from August 8 to 17.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place in the presence of thousands of Indian-Australians and people from the subcontinent diaspora on August 11, read a statement.

Honoured to hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne, Karan said: "I'm looking forward to be celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world's most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne.

The famous Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is the largest annual festival of its kind in Australia, celebrating the best of Indian cinema. The prestigious day is very important for the Indian community living in the cultural hotspot.

"The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India's independence is something I'm looking forward to. It's truly an honour for me to be the one this year to hoist our tricolour at the landmark in Melbourne."

Karan's first directorial film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" will also be screened at IFFM.

During the 10 days of celebration of Indian cinema with courage as its central theme this year, the key highlight of the festival is the annual flag hoisting. Also present in the company will the High Commissioner of India in Australia and The Mayor of Melbourne.

Shah Rukh Khan will serve as the chief guest at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He will open the IFFM on 8 August along with the other festival guests and in the company of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

