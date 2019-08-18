Karan Johar's witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality wins internet

Karan Johar

Bollywood celebrities are used to trolls. The faceless and nameless internet users attack these celebrities with their mean remarks. One such celebrity, who face a lot of unneccessary hate on internet is Karan Johar. A lot of things have been said about his sexuality, so much so, that now the filmmaker has started giving it back to trolls. Recently, when a Twitter user, whose account is now no longer available on the micro-blogging site made a demeaning comment about the filmmaker. He wrote to Karan saying: "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay."

Karan, who was in no mood to take nonsense re-tweeted it and replied: "You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today." Well, he shut the troll in the sassiest way possible.

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

In the chat show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, KJo spoke about the trolling. ''Initially, when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me,'' he said. "You can talk about me, but don't make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That's the way I look at it,'' the filmmaker added.

On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be directing Takht, which is a multi starrer period drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.