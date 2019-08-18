Sunday, August 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Karan Johar's witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality wins internet

Karan Johar's witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality wins internet

Karan Johar shuts down the troll in the sassiest way possible.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2019 16:29 IST
Representative News Image

Karan Johar

Bollywood celebrities are used to trolls. The faceless and nameless internet users attack these celebrities with their mean remarks. One such celebrity, who face a lot of unneccessary hate on internet is Karan Johar. A lot of things have been said about his sexuality, so much so, that now the filmmaker has started giving it back to trolls. Recently, when a Twitter user, whose account is now no longer available on the micro-blogging site made a demeaning comment about the filmmaker. He wrote to Karan saying: "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay."

Karan, who was in no mood to take nonsense re-tweeted it and replied: "You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today." Well, he shut the troll in the sassiest way possible.

In the chat show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, KJo spoke about the trolling. ''Initially, when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me,'' he said. "You can talk about me, but don't make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That's the way I look at it,'' the filmmaker added.

On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be directing Takht, which is a multi starrer period drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShilpa Shetty turns down Rs 10 crore endorsement offer and reason will make you respect her more Next StoryArbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Dabangg 3? Here's what she has to say  