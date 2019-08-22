Kangana Ranaut speaks up for Priyanka Chopra on ‘Jai Hind’ tweet, asks ‘How many of us choose heart over mind’

Kangana Ranaut speaks up for Priyanka Chopra on ‘Jai Hind’ tweet

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her heart out on every issue that concerns the nation. Recently. The actress’ BFF Priyanka Chopra has been surrounded by a controversy 8in which Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari has asked UNICEF to remove PeeCee as their Goodwill Ambassador for Peace. Ever since the letter sent by the minister surfaced the internet, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in the open to support the actress. After Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut has also supported Priyanka Chopra over her ‘Jai Hind’ tweet after India’s response to Pakistan post the Pulwama attack.

Kangana Ranaut in a statement said, “It’s not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day.” Priyanka’s tweet came into the limelight when a Pakistani journalist accused her of spreading violence while a Beautycon event in Los Angeles. The girl called out PeeCee for encouraging war between the two countries.

Responding to the girl very gracefully, Priyanka Chopra said that she doesn’t want war but her tweet was purely an outcome of the pride as an Indian. She said, “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

Check out the video here-

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

Javed Akhtar also reacted to the controversy and extended his support to Priyanka Chopra. He said, "If her comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish." On the other hand, Shireen Mazari in her letter stated that she wants to bring UNICEF’s attention to Priyanka Chopra’s statements about the situation in Kashmir. She stated that it is the result of the violation of all international conventions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Mazari alleged that India's Hindu nationalist policy government is running a 'cleanliness drive of Kashmiri Muslims' in the state.

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

