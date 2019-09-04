Kangana Ranaut requests makers of Jayalalithaa biopic to title film as Thalaivi in all languages: Report

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for another blockbuster performance with her upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic on late political leader and veteran actress Jayalalitha. The actress is currently preparing for the role by learning the language as well as Bharatnatyam for the film. It is already told that the biopic will be named Thalaivi for the South Indian audience but will release with another name in the north. Now, the latest reports suggest that actress Kangana Ranaut has requested the makers of the film to release it with the same name in all the four languages.

Going by the reports in Mid-Day, a source has told the publication, “Director AL Vijay and the team had refrained from using Thalaivi as the title since they felt that the word would alienate audience beyond the South belt. However, Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film’s milieu. An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story.”

The report also states, “The actor told the makers that the Hindi version should bear the same title as the Tamil and Telugu offerings and suggested that a tagline could be added with ‘Jayalalithaa’ or ‘Jaya’ in it so that there is no room for confusion regarding the film’s subject. The makers are considering her recommendation.”

Kangana Ranaut will start shooting for the film by October end. The report also states that Kangana Ranaut will be shooting for a retro song as well which will include more than 100 dancers. On the related note, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya which failed to impress the viewers. It also starred Rajkummar Rao.

