Kangana Ranaut post Judgementall Hai Kya success thanks media for their support, watch video

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has time and again proved herself as a star and yet again she won the hearts of her fans through her film Judgementall Hai Kya. The actress is quite happy with the response that the film has received from the audience as well as the critics. She is getting an appreciation for playing an unconventional character along with Rajkummar Rao. But the film has been surrounded by controversies and this isn’t a hidden fact.

Kangana who is spending quality time with her family in Spiti Valley these days, through the video shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel said that she wants to thank everyone for the response that her character Bobby has received. She says that the character with a bad fate has received a lot of love and been accepted which gives her hope that our society can have equal human rights. She further went on, to thank her friends from the media, who have been very upset with her, and who, without any unfairness have watched the film and made it a critically acclaimed film of the year.

Rangoli captioned the video shared on Twitter as, “Dear friends Kangana has sent this video message ... and lots of love… do watch” Have a look:

Dear friends Kangana has sent this video message ... and lots of love 🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕do watch 💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/7KvgWCzgJV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 29, 2019

According to India TV film Critic, Shalu Singh, "Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya directed by Prakash Kovelamudi revolves around a traumatized girl Bobby (Kangana) who gets into the character every time she dubs for a film. The story, screenplay and dialogues of Judgementall Hai Kya have been penned by Kanika Dhillon, who too appears in the film. The film is intriguing in the first half as you will be absorbing incidents going on the screen and trying to understand Bobby and Keshav. Judgementall Hai Kya rests mostly on Kangana's shoulders. Watch Judgementall Hai Kya for its fresh treatment, fine acting chops, uniqueness, and a pretty good thrill."

