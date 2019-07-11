Video: Kangana Ranaut refuses to apologise to journalist, says 'Have zero per cent tolerance for traitors'

Image Source : FACEBOOK Video: Kangana Ranaut refuses to apologise to journalist: Have zero per cent tolerance for traitor

Actress Kangana Ranaut's tiff with a journalist during a promotional event of her upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya has been making huge headlines all over. Right from an unrecognised body of journalists boycotting Kangana Ranaut to producer Ekta Kapoor issuing apology, the fight has caused much buzz all around. Amid all such hullabaloo, Kangana Ranaut has come to the forefront to open up on the matter at hand. In a video posted on social media, Kangana refused to apologise to the journalist saying that she has "zero per cent tolerance level for a traitor".

While Kangana Ranaut said that she is thankful to the Indian media for her successful Bollywood journey, the actress also advocated that there is one per cent of the media that can't be trusted. The video was shared by the official handle of Kangana Ranaut's team on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with her in Queen has also come out in support of the actress.

“That’s her point of view. We live in a free country and we believe everybody can have their point of view. All I can say is more power to her. There are a lot of people who like her for her honesty. She is definitely a fearless girl. She inspires a lot of girls through her work. And sometimes even I feel like, ‘how can she be so fearless and open about everything,” Rajkummar Rao was quoted as saying to BollywoodLife.

