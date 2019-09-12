Kangana Ranaut to get prosthetic expert of Captain Marvel for her four looks in Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut is one hard-working actress who is these days prepping herself for her upcoming film which will be a biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The much-anticipated film will be titled as Thalavi and will show the iconic politician's achievements and struggle she faced while serving the state for 14 years between 1991 to 2016. The current update on the film has come from the producer who announced that prosthetics expert Jason Collins who has worked in films like Captain Marvel, Hunger Games, and Blade Runner will be assisting the actress for her four different looks.

Producer Vishnu Induri took to his Twitter handle to share the update about the film and wrote, "#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover."

There were reports which claimed that the film isn't getting much funding and that is the reason why the shooting is getting delayed. Rubbishing the rumors, the producer in an interview to ET Times stated, "It's very disheartening to see baseless rumours being spread without verifying. The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post-Diwali. Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we need a good amount of pre-production for that. We have roped in Hollywood Make up artists for Kangana's makeover."

Talking further about the project, it will go on floors after Diwali and the makers are planning to make it at a budget of Rs 55 crore. Moreover, it will be a bilingual film which will release in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in action thriller Dhaakad, the director of which Rajneesh 'Razy' Ghai said in a statement, “Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her."

