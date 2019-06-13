Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut enjoys the company of Mother Nature in Manali, watch video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is spending some family time in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. She is there with sister Rangoli, nephew Prithvi and other family members. Rangoli has posted a video on Twitter in which the Queen actress is seen enjoying the company of Mother Nature by planting trees. Furthermore, Kangana can be heard urging her fans to grow more plants and trees and vouch for a greener, healthier environment.

Rangoli Chandel shared the video on social media with a caption that read, "We dedicated whole day to our one and only true love... recorded this video just for my friends here on twitter". Watch the video here:

We dedicated whole day to our one and only true love... recorded this video just for my friends here on twitter 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GjPBqpArdv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 13, 2019

Rangoli, who is also Kangana’s spokesperson, also recently shared a video on her social media handle in which Kangana was seen relaxing along with the other family members on a mat. All of them were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the beautiful place with mountains in the background.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is now awaiting the release of Mental Hai Kya, her film with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film will hit the screens in July this year. She is also working in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiari’s Panga, which is scheduled to be released in January, next year.

