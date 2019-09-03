Kalki Koechlin shares romantic picture with boyfriend Guy Hersberg

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin shares a romantic picture with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin, who was recently seen in the popular web series Sacred Games 2, has again hit the headlines for her personal life. The actress has broken the internet by sharing romantic pictures with her boyfriend Guy Hersberg on Instagram. Kalki has made it Insta-Official by declaring her love for Guy on social media and her pictures instantly caught the attention of the netizens. For a while now, Kalki had been ruling the limelight for her rumoured relationship and looks like now the actress has decided to come out in the open with it.

On Sunday, Kalki Koechlin took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself standing on a beach. In the picture, Guy can be seen planting a kiss on the actress’ cheeks as she blushes red. Romance and love are quite evident between the two from the picture which has been flooded by comments by Kalki’s fans. Sharing the post, Kalki Koechlin wrote, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." Not just the netizens, but the picture attracted the attention of Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tilottama Shome as well.

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg

This is not the first time that Kalki has shared a picture with Guy on her social media. Earlier also the actress shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying sushi with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She captioned the picture saying, “Guy, girl and sushi mania” She also wished him on his birthday through a social media post.

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg

On the related note, Kalki Koechlin has been married to Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier. After two years of marriage, the couple mutually decided to call it quits. It was Anurag’s second marriage and Kalki’s first. Years after her divorce with the filmmaker, the actress opened up about her struggles with Humans Of Bombay and said, “When my ex-husband and I decided to separate, I had to deal with the rumors. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask me how has my life been post-divorce, how was I handling my career and balancing it? In fact, even concerned neighbours would ask such questions to my parents. But I chose to ignore it.”

Kalki Koechlin and ex-husband Anurag Kashyap

On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin has delivered many critically-acclaimed films including Margarita With A Straw, for which she won a National Film Award for Best Actress (Jury). Next she will be seen in an untitled psychological thriller.

