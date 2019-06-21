Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajal Aggarwal's birthday celebration pictures from Dubai are just unmissable, check them out

Kajal Aggarwal, who is a popular actress-model down in South and Bollywood turned a year older recently. She is known for her work in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu cinema and entire film fraternity is nothing but best wishes for the stellar performer. Kajal Aggarwal is noted for her work in films such as Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, Temper and Khaidi No. 150.

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 34th birthday in the best possible way in Dubai. The actress visited a private zoo filled with over 500 exotic animals and spent a lovely time there. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared how she enjoyed her special day at a farmhouse. She also shared the cutest boomerang with a giraffe.

Kajal also shared a thank you note for showering love and wishes from all over the world.

She wrote, "My amazing family and friends all over the world, I would like to thank each and every one of you, who have wished me well this birthday, and I can only hope that this year will treat you fabulously well! I have read as many messages as I could and I can only say - I am once again reminded of the bountiful joys that I have reaped from all your wonderful messages across all platforms and how blessed I am to have so much love from all you wonderful people. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Kajal Aggarwal has currently four films in her kitty including Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, Komali, Ranarangam and Indian 2.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page