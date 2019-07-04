Judgementall Hai Kya actor Rajkummar Rao: Would love to play more challenging roles

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is getting a lot of appreciation for his new look in his next film "Judgmental Hai Kya." The national award-winner actor said that he would love to play roles that challenge him to work harder.

Rajkummar, in his interview with IANS opened about his role in the film and said, "I want to play characters that are challenging, and that push me to work harder every time. I like characters who are edgy and quirky, and Keshav is one such character. The look is in sync with the personality of my character Keshav in the movie. That's fun."

He will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in the film and the plot of the same revolves around a murder in which both are suspected killers. The trailer has been recently launched on social media and is getting appreciation from all over. Rajkummar is flattered with the response.

"When I said 'yes' to the film, I knew I was getting into something that is quite unusual and never heard of or done before in movies. That's exactly what the challenge and thrill were as an actor. The thriller genre really excites me. I had an amazing experience shooting for 'Judgmental Hai Kya' because it is the first time I'm doing a film like this," he added.

The film has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and also has Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on July 26.