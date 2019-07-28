Image Source : TWITTER Javed Akhtar asks Shekhar Kapur to go to psychiatrist over 'Fear of Intellectuals' tweet, netizens stand divided

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has got into a Twitter spat with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, asking the latter to visit a psychiatrist. Shekhar on Saturday tweeted that he still feels like a "refugee" and how some "intellectuals" made him feel "insignificant". "Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of 'intellectuals'. They made me feel insignificant. Small," read the tweet. However, he added that he was suddenly "embraced" but still fears those "intellectuals"," the "Mr. India" director wrote.

Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of ‘intellectuals’. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 27, 2019

But Shekhar's tweet did not go down well with Akhtar. He asked Shekhar to stop his "melodrama".

"What do you mean by still a refugee? Does it mean that you feel like an outsider and not an Indian and you don't feel that this is your motherland.

"If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee, In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama, you poor rich but lonely guy," Akhtar said.

.who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake’s bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2019

"You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee. One doesn't need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction," he added.

Javed Akhtar lashing out at Shekhar Kapur for his 'Fear of Intellectuals' tweet received mixed responses from the members of the social media."It is so unfortunate that Celebrities keep advising others to 'see a Psychiatrist' or accusing them of being mentally ill. #JavedAkhtar, stop bashing #mentalillness and trivialising the suffering of millions to dramatically get your point across", a user said.

It is so unfortunate that Celebrities keep advising others to 'see a Psychiatrist' or accusing them of being mentally ill.#JavedAkhtar, stop bashing #mentalillness and trivialising the suffering of millions to dramatically get your point across. https://t.co/P9R0iYEp4p — Vijay Nallawala (@VijayNallawala) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile, some people supported Javed Akhtar and tweeted, "Intellectuals (a rarity now) are the most fascist people on earth, most of them are narcissistic, prejudiced & clannish. Ideology for them is nothing but a disguise & self-interest the only objective. Full respect for #JavedAkhtar saab, but he's trying to defend the undefendable".

Intellectuals (a rarity now) are the most fascist people on earth, most of them are narcissistic, prejudiced & clannish. Ideology for them is nothing but a disguise & self-interest the only objective. Full respect for #JavedAkhtar saab, but he's trying to defend the undefendable. https://t.co/YRdSi0SOyn — Om Tiwari (@iamomtiwari) July 28, 2019

Akhtar did not stop slamming Shekhar here. He further said: "Who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake's bite? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist."

Clarifying his tweet, Shekhar shared what he actually meant by refugee.

"No. It means once you are a refugee, you feel a gypsy," Shekhar said.

