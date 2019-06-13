Jannat actress Esha Gupta lashes out on UIDAI in series of tweets, calls their service ridiculous

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA GUPTA Esha Gupta lashes out on UIDAI in series of tweets, calls their service ridiculous

Esha Gupta is undoubtedly very active on her social media. The actress never shies away from speaking her heart and mind out through her Tweets and makes sure that she is heard. This is the reason that Esha has often got trolled on the internet. However, this time the actress used the platform to raise a complaint against the UIDAI service and lashed out on them after their weak response.

Esha took to Twitter to complain about the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) server that she has been trying to reach endlessly. The actress revealed that she is not happy with the service since every time she calls them, it says that the server is down. This made the actress furious and she wrote, "Well good news is server of @UIDAI has been down since 3 days.. bad news is I still can’t do anything about it.. thanks for this, can’t travel without this.. (sic)" After a while she again wrote, I really think you need to help people and sort their issues before spreading on social media. @UIDAI how to get in touch with you since servers have been down n phones have been disconnected. (sic)"

After the actress’ second tweet, the official Twitter handle of UIDAI replied and wrote, "Pls DM us a screenshot of the webpage where you got the error. (sic)" Their response made Esha Gupta very angry and she lashes out on them saying, "I had submitted my request for details update. And every time I call the number provided, the personals say - your server is down. M not sending dm. Imagine people who can’t tweet you, what they must be going through, ridiculous. (sic)"

Pls DM us a screenshot of the webpage where you got the error. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) June 12, 2019

Esha Gupta has to update her Aadhaar details in order to travel somewhere which is why she was continuously trying to reach the UIDAI office. This is not the first time that Esha has lent out her anger on Twitter. The actress has been the target of trolls many times and has given them a taste of their own medicine as well.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Jannat 2 actress opened up about how she handles trolls. She said, "I get really angry at times and feel baffled thinking about what goes on inside their minds? What's their problem? You have nothing to do and you're writing something on someone's wall without thinking how that might affect that person. Your life sucks, that's why you can't see others happy... I read somewhere that, 'If you're not feeding me, f***ing me, or financially supporting me, your opinion means nothing to me', and I completely follow this."

