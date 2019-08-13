Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary, netizens call her replica of her mother- Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of our very dear Sridevi, gets emotional, remembering her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor had been really close to her mother and could not stop herself from visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the birth anniversary of Sridevi. Janhvi was seen in traditional South Indian attire as she poses in one of the pictures. Seeing her viral video and pictures from her temple visit, fans are calling her replica of mother Sri Devi. Indeed, she resembles her mother a lot. Though her visit to the temple had been a secret affair, however, her video goes viral on the web.

Watch Jahnvi Kapoor praying for her Sridevi

It is Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary and we do not have the gem of the industry with us now. The death of Sridevi left the entire world in utter shock, as we lost one of the major treasures of the Bollywood industry.

Janhvi Kapoor not only visited the temple but also took to her Instagram account to share an emotional note, remembering her mother. She wrote, "“Happy birthday mumma, I love you.”

Not just Janhvi, many other Bollywood celebs, and fashion designers dedicated their Instagram posts to the 'Hawa Hawai' of Bollywood. In fact, Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi shared an emotional note. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi"

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, accidentally, after drowning in the bathtub in Dubai hotel, where she had been to attend a family wedding.

