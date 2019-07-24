Iulia Vantur celebrates 39th birthday with close friends and family, check out pictures

Iulia Vantur celebrates 39th birthday with close friends and family

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend and Romanian television presenter Iulia Vantur has turned a year older today. The actress-singer celebrated her special day with her close friends and family with a mid-night birthday bash. The ‘Every Night & Day’ singer took to her Instagram stories to share some sneak peeks from her birthday bash. She shared some pictures in which she is seen posing for the camera with her birthday cake as her friends surround her. Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello, Bollywood singer Kamaal Khan and others were present for the fun bash.

O O Jaane Jaana singer Kamaal Khan also took to his Instagram to share a post for Iulia Vantur as she turned 39. He wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to my dearest @vanturiulia . Wishing you tons of happiness. Hope u have a great one. Love u lots.” In the post, both Iulia and Kamaal are seen posing with the cake for the picture. Interestingly, while Iulia’s close friends were present for the celebrations, Salman khan was nowhere to be inside. Check out the inside pictures here-

Iulia Vantur celebrates 39th birthday with close friends and family

Iulia Vantur celebrates 39th birthday with close friends and family

For her birthday bash, Iulia Vantur sizzled in a sheer black dress and looked like a million dollars. The actress-singer just recently ruled the headlines when she took to social media to reveal a life-threatening incident that happened with her when she was in Bali. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Bali on July 16. She wrote, “Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful.”

Check out Iulia Vantur’s pictures from her Bali vacation-

Iulia Vantur’s pictures from her Bali vacation

Iulia Vantur’s pictures from her Bali vacation

Iulia Vantur’s pictures from her Bali vacation

On the professional front, Iulia Vantur will be making her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala. The first poster of the film has already hit the internet and fans have much admired her look.

Also read:

Salman Khan throws birthday bash for Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur attends (PICS)

Iulia Vantur can't stop enjoying Bharat's latest song Aithey aa starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page