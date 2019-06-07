Is Hrithik Roshan charging whopping amount of Rs 48 crore for his next with Tiger Shroff?

Hrithik Roshan has proved that he's not only a chocolate face and ripped body in the recently-launched Super 30 trailer. For the Vikas Bahl film, the Greek God of Bollywood shed a lot of weight to play mathematician Anand Kumar on screen. The actor is coming to silver screen after a sabbatical of two years and we're sure that his fans must be super-excited to see him after such a long time. Now, a report is doing rounds in media that Hrithik Roshan is charging Rs 48 crore for his next film with Tiger Shroff.

A source close to Hrithik told a leading entertainment portal, "Hrithik has been paid to the tune of Rs 48 crore for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik vs Tiger. The film is a huge actioner and is being readied for a holiday release. While a lot of the other superstars take profit percentages in their films, Hrithik still prefers to charge a bomb when he gives his nod to the film."

Tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger is expected to be made on a grand scale. The film is produced by Yash Raj Productions and producer Aditya Chopra is going to make it very big. Reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan is no less than Khans and Akshay Kumar when it comes to his fees. It added, "The producers are completely fine with the money they invest on him because having Hrithik also promises them a good opening and great returns on their investments. His films also fetch a moderately high price on satellite and digital too. So the producers find it easy to cover the costs too."

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil which recently released in China.