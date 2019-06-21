Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu to Sidharth Malhotra, B-town inspire fans to embrace yoga

International Yoga Day 2019

Today on June 21, 2019, the entire world is celebrating fifth International Yoga Day. Bollywood celebrities too are promoting this ancient art of fitness through their social media. Several celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures and videos. They even mentioned the importance and benefit of adapting yoga as a lifestyle. From Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar to Sidharth Malhotra and Anurag Kashyap, celebrities shared post inspiring their followers to embrace yoga.

For unversed, yoga is not just a mean to heal body, soul, and mind but a way of life. It calms down the body and helps in maintaining sanity. The best part of yoga is that it doesn't require any equipment. It is simple and convenient as all you need is a small mat and a bit of space.

Actually, yoga has become a need of the time. The hectic schedule and grueling lifestyle with deadlines and presentations can really take a toll on your health. In such a scenario, ignoring your body can lead to adverse effects. Making yoga an integral part of life will not only make your body fit but will also make your mind sharper.

Here's how celebrities promoted yoga on International Yoga Day 2019:

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself performing yoga on Instagram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to post pictures of him practicing yoga with his Yoga teacher. "Happy #InternationalYogaDay to you all. Let your whole body breathe. Says my yoga teacher #ManglaDuggalJi,'' he wrote.

"Happy #internationalyogaday. Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation. Have a wonderful practice. Have a wonderful day,'' wrote Bipasha Basu along with pictures of herself on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar shared a photo of his mom performing yoga asana. ''Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalYogaDay,'' he wrote.

Urmila Matondkar, who contested Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket also shared a picture of herself nailing an asana amidst the scenic landscape. ''Yogah citta vrtti nirodhah..Yoga Sutra 1.2 Patanjali Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self..Bhagwad Gita. Yoga is not religion, it’s science of integrating body, mind and soul. Yoga day Every day and yet Happy #InternationalYogaDay,'' she captioned the picture.

Sidharth Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap and Twinkle Khanna also shared posts on International Yoga Day.