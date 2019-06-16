From Shah Rukh Khan to Randeep Hooda, Bollywood cheers Team India against Pakistan

Bollywood cheers Team India against Pakistan

Amid ongoing high-octane India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with elder son Aryan Khan wearing Indian jersey with 'The Lion King' twist. With their backs towards the camera. SRK's jersey read "Mufasa", and Aryan has "Simba" imprinted on it. Mufasa and Simba are the popular characters of the animation film, which first released in 1994. "Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India Go!,'' he captioned the photograph.

Anupam Kher: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

Sudhir Mishra: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep Hooda: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 -- IndVsPak -- Let's do this India.

Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50.... Come on India.

On a related note, several celebrities such as Shibani Dandekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Guru Randhawa have flown to UK to watch the match. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who are already in UK for the shooting of 83 and Jawani Janeman respectively also didn't dare to skip one of the most important matches of World Cup 2019. Their pictures and videos are all over the internet. Check them out here.