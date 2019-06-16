India vs Pakistan: Ranveer Singh turns commentator; Saif Ali Khan, Guru Randhawa cheer for Team Blue

India vs Pakistan: Bollywood stars cheer for Team India

Cricket and Bollywood go hand in hand in India. So, when Indian Cricket Team is in Old Trafford, Manchester for World Cup 2019 and that too for high-octane India vs Pakistan match, how can our Bollywood celebrities skip it. To cheer for Team India, several Bollywood celebrities flew down to UK. From De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa to Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who are already there for the shooting of their films, a bevy of celebs were spotted in the stadium.

Ranveer Singh, who is already in UK for the shooting of 83, a movie on India's first world cup victory turned sports presenter for the match. He amused fans by joining the cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja. The actor, who was dressed in a beige checkered suit and quirky shades was in his usual high spirits. He sad beside Sunil Gavaskar and turned into a Hindi commentator.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer can be seen introducing viewers of India vs Pakistan match. He says, ''Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, welcome to cricket's biggest stage - the World Cup, and the biggest ticket match - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this! We're here in Manchester. The weather is looking alright, promising and not too bleak. We might just have the humdinger of the game that we're all here for! Ladies and gentlemen, I can assure you the atmosphere in here is absolutely electic. Fans are streaming in. The players have come out to warm up and it's gonna get crazy in not very long from now. It's gonna be an amazing match. Let's hope for some amazing cricket. I'm sure we're gonna get some crowd-pleasing moments and an unforgettable match here in Manchester. Here's Ranveer Singh, until next time."

