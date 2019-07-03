Image Source : INSTAGRAM I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim: Vetaran actress Nafisa Ali supports Dangal star

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim recently announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born Dangal fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”. Now, veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, has come out in support of Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nafisa Ali wrote,"This is the new me ... older , grey and feeling positive . "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim . I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right choice." "Because I always look back and say why did I give in, why did I listen to my father, I should have listened to myself".

For those unaware, Nafisa Ali has worked in many popular films and was last seen on the big screen a couple of months ago in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. In the film, she played Sanjay Dutt's mother. Apart from Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, she has worked in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Life... In A Metro with Dharmendra, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan and the Shyam Benegal classic Junoon.

“This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your ‘imaan’ for,” read a part of Zaira’s post.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Zaira’s Twitter account was hacked and that the Dangal actor had nothing to do with it. However, just a day back, she took to Twitter to clear the air and stated that the decision is of her own. She also urged her fans to stay away from such claims.