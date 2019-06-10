Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina rubbishes reports of ill health: I am out with friends and partying

Amid the ongoing rumours about Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan's ill health, Sunaina has taken to social media to address such rumours. Earlier, reports said that Sunaina Roshan had been facing challenges of bipolar disorder and her health condition seemed to have deteriorated over the past few days and that she was put under critical observation by doctors for the next 24 hours to regain control over her problems.

Clearing the air, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right.”

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

In May, Sunaina had penned her experience of going through depression and fighting it out in her blog called Zindagi by Sunaina Roshan.

"There are still occasions when I do get my bouts of anxiety, which is also a form of depression but I have had to accept that it is situational and have the will to get out of it. I still do go to see my psychiatrist once a month just like a health follow up routine and discuss if there are issues that make me anxious, so that the advise and medications can keep it in check. I still carry SOS anti-anxiety mouth dissolving tablets in a handbag. I still resort to medications at times and I am not shy or scared about it," reads an excerpt from Sunaina's blog.

For the uninitiated, Sunaina Roshan is also a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. She had also penned about her battle with cancer in her blog.

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan had underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma on January 8. He was seen with a Ryles tube. Later, Hrithik had said that his father was up and about after the surgery

