Hrithik Roshan’s parents doubtful of daughter Sunaina’s rumoured boyfriend Ruhail’s marital status: Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s family affair has become quite public after his sister Sunaina Roshan came out with her story of sufferings and accused her family of torturing and beating her. Sunaina has claimed that she is in love with a journalist, Ruhail Amin, but her family is not supporting her. In fact they are trying to keep her away from her love only because he is Muslim. She has alleged that father Rakesh Roshan has hit her while brother Hrithik has refused to stand by her.

Now, another report has come forward stating that Hrithik Roshan’s family is not supporting her because they are worried about Ruhail Amin’s marital status. A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a close friend of the Roshan family as saying, “This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and his wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner.”

On the other hand, when Ruhail was asked about the same, he said, “I have nothing to say what is going on,” Ruhail told Kashmir Life a few days ago, “Bollywood is a trivial place where people can write anything.” Earlier, speaking to News18, Amin said he was being profiled due to his religion. “Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset,” he said in an interview to News 18, adding, “This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for.”

Looks like this family affair is all set to take new twists and turns.

