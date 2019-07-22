Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan feels satisfied with Super 30 success, recalls Kaho Na Pyaar Hai days

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, is currently enjoying success for his latest movie Super 30. The movie is based on the true-life events of a Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film has been able to bag Rs. 50 crore in the opening film and is still running successfully in the cinemas. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and has been made tax-free in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Hrithik Roshan spoke to Hindustan Times in an interview and talked about the success of Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan said, "Yes, there is a feeling of satisfaction and of immense happiness. It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box-office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way."

"It is always a great feeling when you are applauded for your work. The best compliment came in only a couple of days back, from the man himself. I wasn’t there at the screening when Anand sir watched the film. So recently, when he was patched in with Nandish (Singh, co-star) and me in a TV interview from Patna... he gave me his feedback and I screamed out of happiness. There can be no better validation than this to my work," said Hrithik Roshan, when asked about his role as Anand Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan was being asked to change one thing from and about the movie and the actor replied, "I wouldn’t change a single thing even if I could. Especially now, when people are showering so much love on it."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in an action-thriller WAR with Tiger Shroff. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.

