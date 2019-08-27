Here's what Jackky Bhagnani has to say on dating rumours with Bhumi Pednekar

Image Source : TWITTER Here's what Jackky Bhagnani has to say on dating rumours Bhumi Pednekar

There have been rumours about actor Jackky Bhagnani being in a relationship with Bhumi Pednekar. Jackky, who made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009, has reacted to rumours of him dating Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, in an interview with ZoomTV, the actor spoke about his relationship. Confusing the fans about the rumours, the actor said that “Honestly, I have nothing to say about that.”

It seems like Bhumi and Jackky wanted to keep their relationship under wraps. Whenever Bhumi has been asked if she is dating anyone in or outside the industry, she has always come up with the cliche, “I’m in a relationship with my work.”

However, an industry source revealed that there is no such truth to the tale. Bhumi Pednekar is very much single and definitely not dating actor Jackky Bhagnani.

Mumbai Mirror’s report claims that there is a romance brewing between Bhumi and Jackky. “The lady exits and gets into a car that doesn’t belong to her. It belongs to Jackky Bhagnani. They are among the newest couples in movie town,” reads the report.

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has five films in the pipeline: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani was last seen in Nitin Kakkar’s 2018 film Mitron. He has worked in films like Faltu, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2 Karachi, Dil Junglee, Welcome To New York and a few others.

While giving an interview to ZoomTV, Jackky did shed light on his journey in Bollywood and said, “Honestly, I am a very optimistic person, a fun guy. I don’t see the bitter side or the negative side, I am having fun. I think I always see the glass half full rather than half empty. I always feel fortunate and happy that I am getting to learn every day and I have the means to understand from my mistakes and attempt it once more. I am grateful about that, rather than looking at it that way that the industry has not tapped in my potential.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News