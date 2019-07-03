Here's how Angad Bedi transformed into Karl Khandalavala for web series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati

Here's how Angad Bedi transformed into Karl Khandalavala for web series

Make-up and hair artist Sanah Kewal has opened up about the look for actor Angad Bedi for his upcoming web show "The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati".

Based on a real-life incident, the series has the actor playing lawyer Karl Jamshed Khandalavala. This will be the first time that Angad will be seen donning the cape of a lawyer on-screen.

"Khandalavala was a big name in the case and had a Parsi background, keeping all this in mind we wanted his look to be classy and majorly inspired from the 1960s. We kept his hair clean and gave him a stroke of salt-and-pepper," Sanah said in a statement.

"His make-up took me approximately 30 minutes and irrespective of whether it was a court scene or not, I gave him a sharp and neat look. Angad has a very chiselled and attractive face, it was great to experiment altogether," she added.

The show will stream on ALTBalaji. Going by its Twitter handle, the series will focus on the "crime of passion that divided India's patriarchal society of 1959 and led to its most controversial judicial case. The three gun shots fired by Commander K.M. Nanavati began a war of moralities, sexes and communities".