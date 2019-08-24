Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput and others pour wishes on social media

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput and others pour wishes on social media

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Sushmita Sen, and others are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna aka Janmashtami 2019 by wishing fans on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 10:57 IST
Representative News Image

Happy Krisha Janmashatmi 2019: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput and others pour wishes on social media

The nation is celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna in the form of Janmashtami 2019 and so are our Bollywood celebrities. The festival is celebrated not only in India, but also in other parts of the world with love and enthusiasm. Various Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and others took to their social media platforms to wish their fans on the festival. 

There are a lot of celebrities who celebrate the Krishna Janmotsava by breaking Dahi Handis, an occasion which is observed a day after Janmashtami. One amongst those has already celebrated the festival with his fans and he is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana who was recently in Baroda for the promotions of his film 'Dream Girl'. He was seen celebrating the festival of Dahi Handi wearing a white t-shirt and blue jacket over it paired with denim. Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out the tweets and wishes of the Bollywood celebrities:

Sushmita Sen, who is seen travelling shared a picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and wrote, "My playful #humsafar on a road less travelled by!!! Happy Janmashtami to you & all your loved ones!! May you know love of oneself & of another...in that order!! I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl #yourstruly."

Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans and wrote on Twitter: “Janamashtami greetings . Janmashtami ki anek shubhkamnayen.”

Have a look at Smriti Irani's Instagram story:

India Tv - Smriti Irani's Janmashtami post

Smriti Irani's Janmashtami post

India Tv - Smriti Irani's Janmashtami post

Smriti Irani's Janmashtami post

Hema Malini wrote, "It is that time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami -celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avataar as he demolishes the demons& leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths 

#happyjanmashtami"

Esha Deol, "All set for #janmashtami Celebrations with my #babygirl #radhyatakhtani."

 

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPachtaoge Song: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi’s romantic track ends with shocking twist, video goes viral Next StoryShah Rukh Khan urges people to use postal services  