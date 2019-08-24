Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput and others pour wishes on social media

Happy Krisha Janmashatmi 2019: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput and others pour wishes on social media

The nation is celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna in the form of Janmashtami 2019 and so are our Bollywood celebrities. The festival is celebrated not only in India, but also in other parts of the world with love and enthusiasm. Various Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and others took to their social media platforms to wish their fans on the festival.

There are a lot of celebrities who celebrate the Krishna Janmotsava by breaking Dahi Handis, an occasion which is observed a day after Janmashtami. One amongst those has already celebrated the festival with his fans and he is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana who was recently in Baroda for the promotions of his film 'Dream Girl'. He was seen celebrating the festival of Dahi Handi wearing a white t-shirt and blue jacket over it paired with denim. Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out the tweets and wishes of the Bollywood celebrities:

Sushmita Sen, who is seen travelling shared a picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and wrote, "My playful #humsafar on a road less travelled by!!! Happy Janmashtami to you & all your loved ones!! May you know love of oneself & of another...in that order!! I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl #yourstruly."

Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans and wrote on Twitter: “Janamashtami greetings . Janmashtami ki anek shubhkamnayen.”

Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇😇😇😇 #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/Ca6LkUaCbh — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 23, 2019

Happy Janmashtami !

जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनायें

आज मक्खन की special treat होनी चाहिए ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 23, 2019

Happy Janmashtami to all of us:)) https://t.co/u2MhHNZ1Id — Shaan (@singer_shaan) August 23, 2019

Have a look at Smriti Irani's Instagram story:

Smriti Irani's Janmashtami post

Hema Malini wrote, "It is that time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami -celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avataar as he demolishes the demons& leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths

#happyjanmashtami"

Esha Deol, "All set for #janmashtami Celebrations with my #babygirl #radhyatakhtani."