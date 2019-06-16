Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Father's Day: SRK, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs share heartfelt posts

Father’s Day is a special occasion on which all kids express their love for the most loving member of their family, who sometimes might be the strictest too. Over the years, the portrayal of dads on-screen has changed and many of the actors now have given some brilliant performances as fathers on-screen. Social media is such a happy place today as the world celebrates Father's Day. Such heartwarming photos are making their way online and celebrities are holding no inhibitions in expressing their love for their fathers. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and several other Bollywood celebrities shared heartfelt posts on Father's Day 2019.

Sharing throwback pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, ‘Happy Fathers’ Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime”

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture of himself and his two brothers posing with their father Salim Khan to mark Father’s Day

Putting out a picture of his dad in sepia mode, Ranveer Singh captioned posted a picture with typical online slangs in hashtags. Donning a silver jacket with “KICKOFF 1982” printed on the breast-pocket side, paired with denim jeans, Ranveer’s dad, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani sported messy hair, hiding his forehead completely and heavy moustache as he stood with a hint of a smile for the camera. Ranveer captioned the picture, “well, now you Know …. #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa”

Sharing an emotional post, Karan Johar wrote, "Papa! We have a daughter named after mom and a son named after you ..... you would have pinched their cheeks like you always pinched mine! They call me dada! And I want to be the father to them that you were to me....#happyfathersday."

Shah Rukh Khan, on Father's Day, took to Twitter to share a photograph of him and his son Aryan Khan sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the "coolest" Kapoor of the house aka Boney Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day.