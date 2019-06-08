Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Five feet-tapping songs of the diva that will force you to 'Bounce'

Five feet-tapping songs of Shilpa Shetty that will force you to 'Bounce'

Shilpa Shetty - actress, model, producer, businesswoman, fitness freak, and 90s sensation, has turned a year older today. The yummy mummy of Bollywood shimmied into our hearts with ridiculously fun (and sometimes absurd) films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and so on. Shilpa Shetty, who kick-started her career with a Limca ad, took everyone’s heart away in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar. Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty made her mark with her expressions and graceful dance moves in several Bollywood films. Since then, the actress acted in several movies and rocked her famous thumkas for memorable item numbers. On the special occasion of Shilpa Shetty’s birthday, here are five popular songs of the Diva that we can't get enough.

Shut Up And Bounce

When sensuous Shilpa grooves to Shut up and bounce, things are bound to happen. Flashing her perfect bod, this ‘Dostana' song was indeed a treat for everyone's eyes. The song was composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani and was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Churake Dil Mera

This is one of those typical Bollywood songs, but every time you listen to it, you end up humming the lyrics. The magic of this song is so good that you never get bored of this song. This song is from Shilpa's early movie “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”.

Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne

Remember this item song that became the biggest hit of the year? We bet there is no one who hasn't danced on this song from 'Shool'. Composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, the voice of Sapna Awasthi and Shilpa's ‘thumka' won everyone's, heart.

Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast Tu

This is yet another track that became an instant hit when it was out. From film ‘Jung', this song features Sanjay Dutt along with the actress and has some catchy Mumbaiya lyrics.

Baras Ja

For the first time, sisters Shilpa and Shamita came together for a movie ‘Fareb'. The song features both the sisters and was a hit at that time. One should also look for the remix version of the song.

