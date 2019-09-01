Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: Latest pics of 46-year-old actor that will inspire you for weight loss journey

TV and film actor Ram Kapoor's weight loss has been one of the most shocking and inspiring stories of 2019. Ram Kapoor made made his TV debut with Nyaay in 1997 and is best known for TV serials such as Kasamh Se, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and many more. The actor has also been a part of films such as Monsoon Wedding, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Golmaal Returns, Agent Vinod, Student Of The Year, Baar Baar Dekho and so on. Along with his impressive acting that touched a chord with the audience, Ram also made news for putting on a lot of weight. However, this year fans were in for a sweet and incredible surprise as Ram Kapoor lost oodles of weight and stunned us all with his new avatar.

Ram Kapoor in Bade Aache Lagte Hain

On the occasion of Ram Kapoor's 46th birthday, check out some new pictures of the actor that will inspire you for your weight loss journey. The actor, who was once obese, took a break from work and worked hard on his body. He has now lost an incredible amount of weight, to the point that he looks unrecognizable.

Ram Kapoor weight loss

When he shared pictures of his transformation, it left his fans surprised. Ram was flooded with compliments for looking fitter and younger, not only from his fans but also his industry friends.

Ram Kapoor

Coming back to Ram Kapoor's fitness journey, in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Ram had talked about his transformation from flab to fab. He had shared, "I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.”

Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor:

The actor revealed that his journey started two years ago at the age of 43 and added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year."

A very Happy Birthday to Ram Kapoor from India TV & family!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page