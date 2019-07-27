Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana wish Arjun Patiala actress

Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
Actress Kriti Sanon turned 29 on Saturday, and birthday wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially her friends in the industry.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 16:09 IST
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon turned 29 on Saturday, and birthday wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially her friends in the industry. Kriti made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" in 2014 and worked in Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan in 2015, but it was "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in 2017 that turned her fortunes. She recently featured opposite Kartik Aaryan in "Lukka Chuppi", which performed well at the box-office, and also stars in the just-released "Arjun Patiala". Coming up next are "Panipat" and "Housefull 4". 

Wishing Kriti luck on her birthday was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy bday pretty Sanon! Good luck with your film 'Arjun Patiala' and everything you do."

Actor Varun Sharma has worked with Kriti in "Dilwale" and "Arjun Patiala", seems to be in awe of her. "Happppy Birthday to the most adorable, amazing, talented, hardworking, caring and cutest bro. In the whole wide world!! Have the most amazing year! Be the way you are always!! Love you loadsss!! See you in two days and then we have to celebrate," Varun Sharma wrote.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a photograph of herself with Kriti on Instagram stories and wished her "happy birthday".

India Tv - Sonakshi posts for Kriti on her birthday

Sonakshi posts for Kriti on her birthday

Actor-host Maniesh Paul tweeted: "Happy birthday Kriti...Stay blessed. Have a fabulous year ahead."

