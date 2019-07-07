Happy Birthday Kailash Kher: Top soulful songs that make us go Deewani for his voice

Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
Kailash Kher is one of the great singers India has ever produced! His voice and singing style are quite different from others and that's what makes him unique

Happy Birthday Kailash Kher: Top soulful songs of that make us go Deewani for his voice

Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly, powerful – these are the words that perfectly sum up Kailash Kher’s commanding vocals and singing style. After going through a tough phase early in his career, today he has become one of the most popular singers in the country. He has redefined Sufi in Bollywood. With over 700 songs in 9 different languages and 2 Filmfare awards, one can gauge Kailash Kher’s success in the music industry. His band Kailasa is another reason for his tremendous success comprising brothers Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath. When the three come together on stage, magic is bound to happen.

On the occasion of Kailash Kher's birthday, here are top soulful songs of that make us go Deewani for his voice.

Allah Ke Bande

Bismillah

Teri Deewani 

Kaisi Hai Yeh Udaasi

Alvida

Kailash Kher is one of the few singers who will remain irreplaceable, because of the sheer quality he brings to a particular song.

