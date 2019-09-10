Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: 5 unknown facts about Sacred Games director that his die-hard fans must know

Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: 5 unknown facts about Sacred Games director that a die-hard fan must know

Anurag Kashyap, the director of spectacular films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur,’ 'Sacred Games' 1 and 2, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Not just a popular director, Anurag is a famous writer, editor, producer, and actor as well. He began his career as a TV serial writer later which he got his first break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Satya.' Born on 10 September 1972, Anurag Kashyap is a resident of Gorakhpur and is known for his tremendous films as well as his personal life.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at some unknown facts that his fan must know:

1. Many think that 'Black Friday' (2007) is Anurag's full length feature directorial debut but it is not. His actual debut, 'Paanch', remains unreleased to this date because he has refused to make cuts as suggested by the Censor Board. Post Paanch, Anurag made Black Friday and that too was banned because of the controversial subject.

2. Anurag, who belongs from Benaras used to watch movies from a very young age. He completed his schooling from Scindia School in Gwalior and done his graduation from Delhi University. Anurag also got involved in drugs and alcohol.

3. Anurag was married to Aarti earlier later which he got married to actress Kalki Koechlin in the year 2011 but the two got divorced in 2015. He has a daughter with Aarti named ‘Aalia.’ The recent reports suggest that the 47-year-old director is dating Shubra Shetty who is 25 years old and works in his production house.

4. Anurag faced the biggest failure when his film Bombay Velvet highly flopped at the Box Office. The film which had Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in leading roles was made on the budget of 125 crores and it faced a loss of over 100 crores.

5. Not many of know that Anurag was a theatre artist and has learnt skills of acting in Delhi. In Bollywood too he has shown his acting skills in movies like Black Friday, No Smoking, Luck by Chance, Dev D, Gulaal, Shagird, Aiyyaa, Bhoothnath Returns and many more.