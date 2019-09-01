Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Bappa home. Check out photos

Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Bappa home.

Ganesh Chaturthi fervour has engulfed entire India especially Mumbai. The 10-day festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees celebrate the festival by worshipping and making offerings to God. They also sing and dance to the tunes of folk songs. Lord Ganesha, as per Hindu mythology, is known as Vighnaharta (the one who removes all obstacles). He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Just like every Mumbaikar, Bollywood stars too celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Shilpa Shetty started the celebration by bringing Bappa home. The actress decided to get the idol herself. She was spotted with Ganesh idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai Sunday afternoon.

Shilpa was seen in a blue coloured ethnic dress, which she paired with a printed dupatta. Check out the pictures here:

Vivek Oberoi also welcomed Bappa home. He was all smiles as he posed with Ganapati idol.

On the professional front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood with Nikamma which is expected to release in 2020. Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in PM Narendra Modi.