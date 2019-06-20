Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Future of the world lies in hands of children: Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt post on World Refugee Day

"The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future", says Priyanka Chopra.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 15:37 IST
Future of the world lies in hands of children: Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt post on World Refugee Day

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, marked World Refugee Day on Thursday with a special message. The 36-year-old star pledged her support to children who have been forced to flee their homes. She even shared a video of herself from her meetings with children at refugee camps. 

"The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future... these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions," Priyanka wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future.. these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay

The actress, who has travelled to refugee camps in Jordan, Bangladesh and more recently in Ethiopia, added: "When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals." 

"They are the future and we need to help." 

(With IANS Inputs)

