Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta to cast John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi for his upcoming gangster-drama

Sanjay Gupta to cast John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in his upcoming Gangster-drama film

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is known for his unique style of filmmaking, production, and screenwriting. He has delivered some terrific films for the audience, which have been appreciated hugely. Gupta is mostly known for his films such as Kaante, Jung & Zinda. His recent movie Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam was loved by the audience as well as the critics.



If we talk about the Gangster-drama genre the first name which comes to mind is Sanjay Gupta. After a couple of years, the 49-year-old producer and filmmaker is back in the league and has already cast Actor John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi who will be sharing the screen for the first time ever.

Sanjay Gupta has already worked in two films with John and this will be their third one. Gupta in a recent interview said, "It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making - gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home,".

The gangster drama revolves around the 1980s and 1990s. The film depicts the evolution of Mumbai from Bombay and the key events that transformed the story of India's fabled metropolis. Events which included shutting down of mills and arrival of a high rise, a huge number of gang wars and murders like 'Khatua Murder' which had a huge impact on Mumbai. The competition between politicians, the fight between cops is considered to be the focal point of gangster-drama shooting which will begin in July.

Currently, John is busy with his next alongside Aneez Bazmee. While shooting the film, John critically injured his arm and was asked to take off for quick recovery. Whereas, Emraan Hashmi is working along with Big B in Chehre which is proposed to release on February 21, 2020