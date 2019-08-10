Image Source : TWITTER Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, says daughter and parents were getting threats

Anurag Kashyap has called it quits to Twitter. The filmmaker took to the social media itself to make the announcement. In between the success stories, Kashyap is known for his share of controversies too. His fresh battles with CBFC with every new film release to his strong opinion on the political scenario in the country, Anurag Kashyap is known for being as badass as his movies.

In his last tweet, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk.There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new india & hope you all thrive."

He then tweeted, "Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as i leave twitter. When i won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear then i would rather not speak at all. Goodbye."

Anurag Kashyap last tweet

Anurag Kashyap's directorial ventures like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Dev D', 'Raman Raghav' and even his acting debut in 'Akira' earned him appreciation from the audience and critical acclaim.

Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter

Anurag Kashyap has come a long way in building his career in Bollywood right from the mystery thriller Last Train To Mahakali (1999) till directing the web-series drama Sacred Games.

The filmmaker is all set to return with the second season of his popular and acclaimed Netflix series, Sacred Games on Independence Day. As the clock ticks for the premiere of the new season, Kashyap recently said the pressure of living up to expectation is heavy, but he is happy with the content.

"I feel the pressure is more this time. When we started the first season, we had no idea of the impact we were going to create. So, we could do just what we wanted to do," Kashyap told IANS during a set visit of the show.

