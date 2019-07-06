Esha Gupta accuses hotelier for inappropriate behavior in a series of tweets, check out

Esha Gupta accuses hotelier for inappropriate behavior in a series of tweets

Esha Gupta, who will be seen in the upcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered, took to her Twitter to share an incident in which hotelier Rohit Vig made her feel uncomfortable. The actress is known to break the internet with her strong point of view and opinions. Be it feminism or the #MeToo Movement, the actress always make sure that she put out her opinion. On Friday night, the actress shared what happened with her in a series of tweets and called out hotelier Rohit Vig for his unappropriated behavior.

Taking to her twitter, Esha Gupta wrote, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot” Esha revealed that she went out with friends on a night out to celebrate when after a while hotelier named Rohit Vig arrived and sat at the table next to hers. Esha Gupta claims that while he did not say a word to her, his stare made her feel uncomfortable. She wrote, “ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!”

Check out the tweets here-

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Esha Gupta also posted many stories on her Instagram in which she uncovered the man who ‘raped her with his eyes’ and shared long posts about the same.

Esha Gupta's Instagram story

Produced by Ketan Patel and Singh, "One Day: Justice Delivered" also stars Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

